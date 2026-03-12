Proposed changes could reshape Lansing parking rules

LANSING, Mich — Lansing drivers may soon notice changes in how parking works as city officials consider new rules aimed at improving street parking and encouraging the use of parking ramps.

Lansing officials are considering four proposed changes to downtown parking after a review by the city's Department of Economic Development and Planning.

The proposals include starting metered parking at 9 a.m. instead of 8 a.m. and allowing drivers to pay a reduced fine for expired meter tickets if paid the same day.

Other proposals would add a $10 increase to expired meter fines and raise fees for full-day on-street parking to encourage the use of parking ramps.

The proposed ordinances will be presented to the City Council’s City Operations Committee on Thursday for further consideration.

When people come downtown to shop, dine, or visit local businesses, one of the first questions they often ask is where they will park — and how much it will cost. Now, a set of proposed ordinances could alter both the cost and structure of parking in the city’s downtown area.

Laura Castle, who works at the downtown business Capitol Hippie, says parking enforcement vehicles are a common sight outside her window.

“Listen, they do a great job at their job,” Castle said. “I just wish they would calm down.”

Castle worries the heavy presence of parking enforcement could discourage people from visiting downtown.

“If they could just chill out a little bit so people aren't scared to come down here,” she said.

Many downtown visitor says she also frequently notices city parking enforcement vehicles during her visits.

“Almost every time I come here,” Ferdaws Bromand said when asked how often he sees parking trucks in the area.

The City of Lansing’s Department of Economic Development and Planning recently completed a comprehensive review of the city’s parking services. Officials say the study highlighted several areas where adjustments could improve the system.

As a result, city leaders are considering four proposed changes.

The first proposal would shift the start time for metered parking. Instead of beginning at 8 a.m., meters would start at 9 a.m., giving early morning visitors and workers an extra hour of free parking.

A second proposal would allow drivers to pay a reduced fine for an expired meter ticket if the ticket is paid before midnight on the same day it was issued.

A third resolution would add a $10 fee to expired meter violations, increasing the cost for those who fail to feed the meter.

Finally, city officials are considering raising fees for full-day on-street parking. The goal of the increase would be to encourage drivers to use nearby parking ramps instead of occupying street spaces for extended periods.

Bromand said the potential increases may not be ideal for drivers but believes following the rules will help avoid problems.

“That’s not good for people to pay more money,” he said. “But as far as my point of view, if they are paying their parking tickets, they’ll be good.”

The proposed ordinances will be presented in full by the Department of Economic Development and Planning to the City Council's City Operations Committee on Thursday.

