Preuss Pets co-owner honored with lifetime achievement award

LANSING, Mich. — It’s been part of the Lansing landscape for 40 years, offering people the choice to make cute animals part of the family.

Now Preuss pets co-owner Rich Preuss is being honored for his unique work.

“We’ve done everything over the last 40 years to make it easy, affordable, healthy and appropriate . And that’s kind of the magic of Preuss Pets,” Preuss said.

For decades, Preuss Pets has been educating families about animals and matching folks up with their perfect companion.

The store on Ceasar Chavez Avenue and Cedar Street offers the ultimate experience for anyone looking to learn more about animals and possibly purchase one.

Preuss says his mom started a little fish shop in Pennsylvania that has burgeoned into the family business we see today.

"She did great. It was kind of in her nature to see people for who they were. And kind of accept people for who they were and rally around pets,” Preuss said.

Preuss says he’s been working with animals since he was just six years old and now at 61, he's received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the World Pet Association.

Sean Murphy has been part of the Preuss Pets family for about 10 years. He says he’s not surprised Preuss is being honored.

“He puts in a 110 percent effort day in and day out. He leads by example around here. If there’s a reason this store is successful and become a pillar of the community or people have heard about us from far and wide, it's because of the effort that he puts in and the care that he puts in for his animals,” Murphy said.

Preuss says there are so many other people in his life who have helped make the store a success and of course lots of furry and scaly creatures, too.

“Pets have this way of permeating our life in such a way that they really do make our life better,” Preuss said.

