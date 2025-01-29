President Trump’s immigration plans’ impact on shelters

Shortly after is inauguration, President Trump signed multiple executive orders to support his immigration plans.

We are looking into how those plans could impact local shelters.

Watch video above for more.

It's a top of mind thought for advocate Khadja Erickson. We’re talking about the impact President Trump's immigration plans could have undocumented people staying at shelters.

“I'm concerned with how this impacts domestic violence shelters and other community services people would go seek, despite their immigration status,” she said.

Shortly after his inauguration, Trump signed multiple executive orders relating to his immigration plans, emphasizing how his administration will focus first on deporting illegal immigrants with criminal background.

Shelters need to make sure their staff understand how this may work,” said CEO of Michigan Coalition against Homelessness Eric Hufnagel

Hufnagel said all starts with knowing the common warrants that ICE obtains.

“There's a search warrant that will go through a judge, who will make a decision whether or not it's appropriate to issue a warrant and then there is an Administrative Warrant through ICE,” Hufnagel said.

The Administrative Warrant allows ICE to arrest undocumented immigrants however, does not give ICE Access to private properties. We reached out to the city of Lansing who told us all shelters in Lansing are privately owned.

