Preparing for winter: Lansing officials and local shelters are collecting items for those in need

From now to November 15th, The city of Lansing is holding their annual coat drive

They are accepting new or gently used coats, hats and gloves

Kim Coleman, Lansing HRCS Director, told us that the drive ends on November 15th ahead of National Homelessness and Hunger awareness week and there will be a community event held on November 21st at the Downtown Lansing CATA station where those in need can pick up the coats and visit some of the community partners who are provided extra resources

In the attached story, we spoke with Lansing city officials and City rescue of Lansings executive director about how they are gearing up for winter

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's a beautiful week here in mid-Michigan, but we know these 80-degree days won't be here to stay. As the seasons change… so do the needs of the homeless population.I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here with how the city of Lansing and local shelters are already gearing up for colder days ahead.

"I met a woman in the lobby and she's a grandmother and she was saying she never expected to be homeless" said Mark Criss, executive director of City Rescue Mission of Lansing

In their 130 years in the Lansing community... City Rescue Mission of Lansing has been hands on with helping the homeless in Lansing.

"I would say 2 years ago we were sheltering 170 people and now we're over 250 this year" Criss said.

A number with ever changing needs year by year season by season.

"We're talking about meals, we're talking about pajamas, towels" Criss continued.

And even though the sun is shinning now, cold weather isn't too far away.

"Not knowing what's going to happen in Michigan don't we love Michigan! we know it'll happen soon and we'll be ready" Criss said.

Lansing city officials are joining in on the winter preparations with their 6th annual coat drive..

"This isn't just dump your old coat. This is provide people something nice to wear it shows the generosity and concern from our city for our neighbors who are unhoused or in a shelter" said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

The coat drive is now underway.. and you can contribute by donating coats, hats, gloves, boots, and more.

All to help what can be an extremely difficult time for people with limited resources

sot(shelter)- "our neighbors get so much higher in those winter months its really hard for them out there if they have nobody"

The city of Lansing's coat drive will go until November 15th.

