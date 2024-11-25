Potter Park Zoo’s Wonderland of Lights opens for the holiday season

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This weekend Potter Park Zoo's 32nd annual Wonderland of Lights opened.

Neighbors can walk the illuminated pathways lit by thousands of lights and listen to festive music to get into the holiday spirit.

Candie and Jeremy Flatter came on a date night Sunday night and said they plan to visit the lights several times this year.

“It’s beautiful. It's actually our first time out here, we come up to the zoo quite often during the summer but to be able to come out and enjoy the lights and listen to the Christmas music, it just brings a little bit of extra cheer to our lives.” Said Candie Flatter.

The Wonderland of Lights will be open Thursday through Sunday Now through December 23rd but note, that they will not be open during Thanksgiving.

