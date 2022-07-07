Potter Park Zoo's Doppsee the black rhino turned 15 years old Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — Potter Park Zoo in Lansing celebrated Doppsee the African black rhino's 15th birthday Wednesday.

Doppsee was born in Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas in 2007, according to the zoo's post on Twitter.

The 2,800-pound black rhino made national headlines when she gave birth to her first baby, Jaali, on Christmas Eve 2019.

Only about three black rhinos are born in the U.S. each year, all in Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited zoos like Potter Park Zoo.

In October, Jaali left Doppsee for California to eventually produce offspring of his own.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources, there are only 5,000 black rhinos remaining in the wild and less than 60 at AZA-accredited zoos in the U.S.

