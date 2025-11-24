Potter Park Zoo lights up for 33rd annual Wonderland of Lights holiday display

I visited Potter Park Zoo Sunday night, where thousands of twinkling lights have transformed the grounds into a magical wonderland for the 33rd year of this beloved holiday tradition.

Zoo lights return to Potter Park Zoo for 33rd year of holiday magic

Neighbors are walking the illuminated pathways, surrounded by festive music that fills the air with holiday spirit. The annual zoo lights display draws visitors from across Michigan, including Donna and John Jacoby, who made the drive from Saginaw specifically to experience the light show Sunday night.

"It helps get us in the holiday spirit. It's just a chance to lift everybody's spirits while there's all kinds of other craziness going on in the world, it's a chance just to forget about that a be a little kid again," John Jacoby said.

The Wonderland of Lights will be open Thursdays through Sundays through December 23. The zoo will be closed on Thanksgiving.

