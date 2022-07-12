Potter Park Zoo hosts Zoo Days Tuesday, Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — The Potter Park Zoo is had their first day of their Zoo Days event on Tuesday.

“We added some extra fun stuff this year to really elevate the event,” Carolyn Fabro, special projects coordinator, said.

Zoo Days is a two-day event at the Potter Park Zoo where admission is reduced to $2 for everyone, parking is free and there are special activities for people of all ages.

“We also have about 10 community partners out in the zoo, who will have activities and giveaways and information about their corporations” said Fabro.

Big Lug is making an appearance both days as well as Sparty and Rapunzel. Activities also include face painting, henna, camel rides and much more.

Zoo Days is open to the public Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

