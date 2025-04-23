Potential Public safety funding coming to Lansing, what it could mean for gun violence prevention work

LANSING, Mich — Michael Lynn Junior is who you would call a “boots on the ground” advocate. He has been working to combat gun violence through his group Lansing Empowerment Network.

“Lansing Empowerment is really doing the work, bringing all folks together to talk about gun violence and all off the approaches and things we could do to stop folks from falling into gun violence,” Lynn said.

While Michael is busy doing the work in the neighborhood - many state law makers are pushing for change at the capitol.

In the form of a package of bills, that will create the Public Safety and Violence Prevention Trust Fund. If passed, Lansing will be given $2.7 million for violent prevention efforts.

“I am one of the mayors, we have a group of mayors who have been advocating for this,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

“State Capitol reporter Alonna Johnson spoke to Lansing Mayor Andy Schor last week on his plans for the funds, if the bills are passed.

“We're going to put some money into our Advance Peace initiative,” Schor said. “We could look at other initiatives like the Lansing Empowerment Network, who is doing a lot of work on gun violence prevention reduction and propping people up.”

We asked Michael, what that additional funding would mean for his efforts.

“Any funding that comes in that will help us, especially if it is a yearly thing, that would be phenomenal,” Lynn said.