Political Canvasser Ted Lawson's convicted teen killed sentenced

Well known political canvasser was shot and killed back in October of 2023.

His convicted killer, 15-year-old Lamar Kemp was sentenced as an adult on Wednesday.

Watch video above to hear victim impact statements that happened during the sentencing from Lawson's family.

Victim impact statements echoed from an Ingham County court room Wednesday morning, showcasing the pain and hurt that stemmed from the loss of 63-year old Ted Lawson. Each emotional word was read in front of Lawson's convicted killer, 15 year old Lamar Kemp.

“It's nuts to think that I have to sit here in front of someone who killed my dad in cold blood,” said Ted’s daughter Brittany Lawson.

It's been almost a year since the tragedy. Authorities said on October 8th of 2023, Ted, a political canvasser was doing door knocks in Lansing, when Kemp shot him. Court documents, later revealed, there were two young witnesses were with Kemp when the shooting happened, one of those witnesses told police Kemp asked Ted for a dollar before pulling the trigger.

“That was your reasoning, that was the reason,” Brittany said. “You thought that reason would be an acceptable reason to kill someone? No way.”

Brittany and her sister Heather Lawson were in the courtroom Wednesday as Kemp was sentenced on three charges included open murder. He was charged as an adult, but under a Supreme Court Ruling, preventing juveniles to serve life without the possibility of parole, Kemp was given a 35 to 70 year sentence.

The sentencing happened a few days after Ted’s 64th birthday and family members said it came at perfect timing, with a sense of closure.

"I think we can actually start grieving now and move forward,” Brittany said.

