Police presence at Lansing apartment complex

LANSING, Mich — There is a police presence near the Willow Vista Apartments in Lansing's north side.

Lansing neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence is on scene, and one neighbor described hearing around a dozen shots fired Thursday morning.

Asya Lawrence

Asya is gathering more information from the scene, and we'll update this article when that information becomes available.

