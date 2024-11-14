Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

Police presence at Lansing apartment complex

Lansing Police Presence
Asya Lawrence
Lansing Police Presence
Posted
and last updated

LANSING, Mich — There is a police presence near the Willow Vista Apartments in Lansing's north side.

Lansing neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence is on scene, and one neighbor described hearing around a dozen shots fired Thursday morning.

Lansing Police Presence

Asya is gathering more information from the scene, and we'll update this article when that information becomes available.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.