Police investigate shooting death in downtown Lansing Sunday

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:11 AM, Jun 26, 2023
LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of St. Joseph Street and Cherry Street at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a man in the road with a gunshot wound that had died.

Lansing police and Michigan State Police are investigating the death, and no arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

This is a developing story.

