Police identify women killed in Thursday shooting on Lansing's west side

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police have identified the two woman killed in a Thursday shooting on the city's west side as 24-year-old Alexis Lynette Brown of Lansing and 46-year-old Michelle Marie Roper of Lansing.

Police were called to a home in the 1200 block of West Michigan Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday and found Roper and Brown dead with gunshot wounds. A 6-year-old boy was also shot. He was taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Police said 3-year-old Lilliana Reynolds and 4-year-old Zymani Reynolds were taken from the scene by their father, 23-year-old Brion Reynolds, and Gavin Anspach, 21. Both girls have since been found safe.

Anspach is custody. Reynolds is considered a suspect and is still at large.

Courtesy of Lansing Police Department Brion James Reyolds

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at (517) 483-6847, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page

