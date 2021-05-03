Police identify victims of fatal shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Police have identified the man and woman found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in Lansing early Saturday morning as 29-year-old Kelsey Cross Coon-Lennon of Lansing and 39-year-old Harley Thomas Owens of Lansing.

Police found Coon-Lennon and Owens shortly before 2 a.m. while responding to a report of a shooting at a home in the 600 block of Baker Street.

Police haven't made any arrests in the shooting.

“This is truly a tragedy. LPD will leverage every resource and partnership it has to hold accountable any persons involved, as a community we owe this to the victims and their families,” said Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green, in a statement on Saturday.

Coon-Lennon and Owens are Lansing's seventh and eighth homicide victims this year. That's more than double the number of homicides the city had at this point last year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Detective Sergeant Beth Frazier at (517) 483-4659, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

