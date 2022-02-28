Police identify man, 58, who died after car crashes into utility pole

LANSING, Mich. — Authorities have identified a 58 year-old man who died after crashing into a light pole. It happened around 2:40 a.m. Feb. 27 on Grand River Avenue.
Police say Steven Clardy, of FLint, was traveling west on East Grand River Avenue near Downer Avenue when his car left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
However, police say, speed may have been a factor in the crash.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.