Police identify man, 58, who died after car crashes into utility pole

LANSING, Mich. — Authorities have identified a 58 year-old man who died after crashing into a light pole. It happened around 2:40 a.m. Feb. 27 on Grand River Avenue.

Police say Steven Clardy, of FLint, was traveling west on East Grand River Avenue near Downer Avenue when his car left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

However, police say, speed may have been a factor in the crash.

