Police identify body pulled from the Grand River on Saturday

Posted at 10:50 AM, Apr 26, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Police have identified the man whose body was recovered from the Grand River on Saturday at 52-year-old Kevin Lee Wallace of Lansing.

Police say officers were dispatched to the river near the Brenke Fish Ladder on Saturday around 1:40 pm and pulled Wallace's body from the river shortly afterward.

Wallace’s family reported him missing in March. Police have said they do not suspect foul play in his death.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600

