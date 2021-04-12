Watch
Lansing police identify 19-year-old man killed in Sunday morning shooting

Police Lights
Posted at 1:18 PM, Apr 12, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police have identified the 19-year-old killed in a shooting Sunday as Adrien Jayce Price of Lansing.

Lansing police received a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of West Allegan Street Sunday morning and, minutes later, received a report of a shooting victim near eastbound Interstate 496 at Pennsylvania Avenue.

When officers arrived at I-496 and Pennsylvania, they found Price in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. He was brought to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police are conduction a follow-up investigation at a home in the 1100 block of West Allegan.

Police said they believe the shooting was not a random act.

Anyone with information with regard to this case is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Detective Sergeant Beth Frazier at (517) 483-4659, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867 or to message the Lansing police Facebook page.

