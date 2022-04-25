Watch
Police don't suspect foul play in death of man pulled from the Grand River

police
Posted at 10:04 AM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 10:04:51-04

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police pulled the a man's body from the Grand River near the Brenke Fish Ladder on Saturday but say they do not suspect foul play.

Police were dispatched to the fish ladder at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Saturday after a passerby saw a body in the river.

Police and the Ingham County Medical Examiner's Office are working to identify the man and to determine how he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lansing police at (517) 483-4600.

