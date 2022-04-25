Police don't suspect foul play in death of man pulled from the Grand River

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police pulled the a man's body from the Grand River near the Brenke Fish Ladder on Saturday but say they do not suspect foul play.

Police were dispatched to the fish ladder at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Saturday after a passerby saw a body in the river.

Police and the Ingham County Medical Examiner's Office are working to identify the man and to determine how he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lansing police at (517) 483-4600.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook