Police call shooting in Lansing's Oak Park an attempted murder-suicide, identify suspect

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police are calling the Sunday afternoon incident that left one man dead and three other people injured an attempted murder-suicide.

Police have identified the suspect as 41-year-old Melvin Darnell Pinder.

Pinder died Sunday from apparently self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Police say they arrived to Oak Park near downtown around 3:00 p.m. and found Pinder wounded along with a 3-year-old boy, a 27-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, all with blunt force injuries.

The boy and the woman are being treated for serious injuries, police said. The man was released from the hospital after being treated.

As of right now, the incident is still being investigated, and anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4822.

Stay with FOX 47 News for updates.

