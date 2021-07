LANSING, Mich. — Three vehicles were stolen from Shaheen Cadillac in Lansing early Thursday morning, according police.

There was a break-in at the dealership on American Road happened around 4:10 a.m, police said.

Police have not released any information on the suspect or suspects involved. They did confirm there was damage to the building.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4660.

Stay with FOX 47 News for updates.