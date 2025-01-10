PLAYOFF TAILGATE: Charley Hays shares her family's "Grandma's Wings" recipe

As a part of our Playoff Tailgate, we're introducing you to Charley Hays of Lansing who let us in her kitchen

Each playoff season, Charley and her family make their "Grandma Wings", a recipe that has been passed down for generations

In the attached story, Charley gave us a step by step tutorial on how to make her family's infamous wings

Asya Lawrence

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Over the course of the week, we've shown you the game day meals of our neighborhoods.

But we couldn't end it without the game day fan favorite, chicken wings.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here with Charley Hays who's sharing a recipe that is near and dear to her heart.

"You'll just lay them in one layer in a shallow baking dish," Charley Hays said.

Asya Lawrence

Charlie Hays knows her stuff when it comes to chicken wings.

"That's just going to be ground dry mustard, soy sauce, brown sugar, butter and water." Hays said.

Ingredients to her families special game day wings that started with her grandmother.

"A lot of people have grandmas that are the best cook ever and everything they make is amazing. Everything she makes is fine but this is what stands out." she said.

From generation to generation this recipe has stood the test of time in the Hay's family and as the playoffs approaches they're already preparing for what they're expecting to be a very special watch party.

"I probably won't even try to host it, I'll just bring my wings like who's having it at their house I'm coming and the wings will too." Hays said.

Asya Lawrence

After an hour and half of baking, I finally got a taste of what generations of the Hay's family has been raving about and...

"Wow that is good. That is really good," I said.

A game day favorite and a meaningful family recipe that has now been passed on to all of our neighbors.

"It's just one of those things that's just crossed family lines and it'll stick around forever I hope because they're the best wings ever." Hays said.

Asya Lawrence

