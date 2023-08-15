Plane crashed at Capital Region International Airport, no one injured

LANSING, Mich. — A small plane crashed at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing Tuesday morning around 8 a.m.

According to a news release from the airport, the plane departed from a runway, was airborne for a short time and then crashed near the cargo ramp. The aircraft did not catch on fire, and emergency response teams responded quickly to the accident.

The pilot was the only person in the plane, and they walked away from the crash without injuries but were transported to a hospital to be evaluated.

“We are grateful that the pilot walked away from the plane without injuries,” said Nicole Noll-Williams, president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Authority. “We applaud our LAN emergency response team and our mutual aid partners in response to the aircraft accident.”

Federal Aviation Administration officials from Grand Rapids will be investigating the incident.

The airport was reopened, and no other aircraft operations have been impacted.

