Pink and red tag system in Lansing could be replaced with stricter 4-notice method

LANSING, Mich — Lansing's pink and red tag system — used for years to help combat the housing crisis — could soon be replaced with a new 4-notice method that comes with stricter penalties for property owners who don't comply.

Councilwoman Trini Pehlivanoglu said the new system consists of 4 new notices, starting with a "white notice" for properties that don't have a valid renter's certificate, and yellow notices for properties that aren't up to date on inspections. Failure to comply with either notice within 30 days could result in a $500 fine.

"This new system is designed to create a better fit," Pehlivanoglu said.

For more severe cases, the new system would include a red tag for properties that have needed repairs, and black tags for properties that are close to demolition. Failure to comply with those tags would come with a misdemeanor violation.

When asked what she would say to landlords who call that extreme, Pehlivanoglu pushed back.

"It affecting the health of residents is extreme, that would be my comment," Pehlivanoglu said.

Under the existing system, pink tags are warnings that repairs need to be made, while red tags signal a dangerous condition requiring evacuation.

Neighbor Rosalyn Williams became familiar with the system after her unit at the former Autumn Ridge complex was red tagged a couple of years back.

"There were issues with the furnace, issues with the gas line," Williams said.

City leaders say those kinds of issues are becoming far too common, which is why the new system is now on the table.

"These tags are important because they actually hold the landlords accountable," said.

"It's all to ensure the safety and quality of homes throughout the city," Pehlivanoglu said.

Williams said she supports the proposed changes.

"It's just an overall change that should've happened years ago," Williams said.

City council is expected to vote on the new system in the coming weeks.

