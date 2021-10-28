Peter Spadafore seeks second term on the Lansing City Council

LANSING, Mich. — Peter Spadafore is seeking a second term as an at-large member of the Lansing City Council, facing off against three opponents for one of two open seats.

Spadafore, who serves as the Council's president, says getting the city back to a place where it's doing well is at the top of his list of priorities.

“As we look to move our city from surviving the pandemic to thriving, we’re going to need a functional city government that works together to solve big problems,” he said.

Spadafore wants to continue to work on improving the quality of life for residents post-COVID.

Asked if he’s learned anything while out campaigning this time around, Spadafore said, “like us at Council, the residents of Lansing have different focuses than they did four years ago but, at the core of it, we still want to make sure city government is working and that their trash gets picked up."

Fox 47 News is looking into the backgrounds of the all of the at-large candidates. A criminal, civil and unpaid property tax search for Spadafore all came up clear.

Spadafore brought in the most votes in the August primary.

