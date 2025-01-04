Peoples Yoga in Reo Town reaps the benefits from the 2024 yoga surge and hopes it continues into the New Year

People's Yoga is a Reo Town yoga studio for all ages and walks of life that has been welcoming neighbors in for 5 years.

In the attached story, I spoke with the owner, Misty Belous, about the 2024 trend of yoga and pilates and how plans to keep students coming

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The new year, new me mantra usually leads many of our neighbors into the gym, but in my Reo Town neighborhood its leading our neighbors to yoga studios like Peoples Yoga. I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here with the owner who says the increase in business has made a difference in her neighborhood.

"This is a great big exhale, this is a great big surrender" said Misty Belous, owner of Peoples Yoga.

A passion that started for Misty Belous at just 19 years old.

"There was a yoga club on MSU's campus and I quickly fell in love with it and found it really helpful for managing stress." Belous said.

Has grown into People's yoga, a Reo Town yoga studio for all ages and walks of life that has been welcoming neighbors like Kyle Holsinger-Johnson for 5 years.

Asya Lawrence

"I just really needed to find a way back to movement and it feels really nice how I can move my body without impact" said Holsinger-Johnson.

For Kyle, it's about maintaining, but for others it's about bettering their health.

"We teach people who are wheelchair users, we teach people who use walkers, we have a lot of chair yoga classes, and private lessons and prenatal yoga." Belous said.

Her unique studio got more eyes than ever before in 2024 with the rise of yoga and pilates across our neighborhoods.

"Every class there's a wide range of demographics and that's wonderful" said said Holsinger-Johnson.

And as she enters the new year along with many new students,

"We call them the "Resoultionaries"." Belous said.

She hopes that the business she brought in Reo Town through the growing yoga industry

"We love that blue owl coffee is right across the street and often times people will come to yoga then meet at coffee shops across the street" she said.

