People with disabilities play baseball with Lansing Lugnuts

LANSING, Mich. — On Thursday, Jackson Field became the field of dreams giving people with disabilities the opportunity to play baseball with the Lansing Lugnuts.

The feeling of gripping a bat and their feet running along the dirt field was a moment that children and adults with disabilities won't soon forget.

The Beautiful Lives Project, an organization that specializes in giving people with disabilities the opportunity to participate in activities, partnered with the Lansing Lugnuts to bring joy to people who don't always have opportunities on the field.

Jacob Boerma, a child with spina bifida, had the opportunity to play his favorite sport, and he couldn't hide his excitement.

"I was so pumped, I was like lets go, lets go, lets go, I was just so pumped and excited," he told FOX 47.

Jacob said he had a lot of fun throwing curve balls with the Lugnuts.

His mother Robin Boerma said she's happy there are inclusive events like this because he doesn't get a chance to participate in a lot of sports at school.

“He gets weak, his legs get weak, he can only tolerate this for a half an hour and then he’s done," she said.

Jacob along with many others gave it their all on Jackson Field and had a great time doing it.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook