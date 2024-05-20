People respond to Okemos Pro-Palestinian Protest

The protest happened May 15,2024 in front of the home of U of M Regent Sarah Hubbard.

Protesters left demands and fake, bloody bodies on Hubbard's yard.

Days after a pro-Palestinian Protest in front of a University of Michigan regent's Okemos home, people in our neighborhoods remain divided.

“I think that leadership of the university and the regents aren't listening to them, so students decided to escalate,” said Lansing advocate Kyle Richard.

During last week's protest, Protesters left fake, bloody bodies on the regent's yard.Lansing Richard said he viewed the protest as exercising the first amendment.

“I don't think I would call it a violence one,” Richard said.

But others, have different opinions.

“Leaving dead bodies in the street, for others to see others in the community, that's pretty intense,” said Matthew Zivian.

Zivian is involved with MSU's Hillel. He said protests like the one in Okemos have gotten out of control and believes they come along with violent messages against the jewish community.

“There are people in protests across the country and even here at MSU who chant intifada, but what that word actually means to Jewish people is they want to kill us,” Zivian said. “When you say bring the intifada to America, we hear you're trying to kill us.”

Two passionate sides with strong view points.

“What do you think needs to happen for both sides to get on one page,” said Larry Wallace with FOX 47.

“A lot of dialogue,” Zivian said. “I think there is a lack of that.”

“Dialogue is good, but I worry not everyone would enter that with the same mindset,” Richard said.