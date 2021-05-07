Pedestrian struck, killed overnight on Jolly Road

LANSING, Mich. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on W. Jolly Road on Thursday night.
The 60-year-old man was unresponsive and in critical condition when the Lansing Fire Department arrived on the scene.
Authorities transported the man to the hospital where he died around 6:30 this morning.
The driver, a 43-year-old woman, cooperated with authorities who don’t suspect alcohol and drug involvement.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.