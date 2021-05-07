Pedestrian struck, killed overnight on Jolly Road

LANSING, Mich. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on W. Jolly Road on Thursday night.

The 60-year-old man was unresponsive and in critical condition when the Lansing Fire Department arrived on the scene.

Authorities transported the man to the hospital where he died around 6:30 this morning.

The driver, a 43-year-old woman, cooperated with authorities who don’t suspect alcohol and drug involvement.

