PeaceQuest is back for sixth year of celebrating peace

LANSING, Mich. — PeaceQuest Greater Lansing is getting ready to kick off its sixth year.

The celebration will run throughout the month of September.

"PeaceQuest began five or six years ago as a community wide celebration of the International Day of Peace," said event coordinator Lynn Bartley.

PeaceQuest celebrates the International Day of Peace that was designated by the United Nations.

“The International Day of Peace was designated in 1981 by the United Nations to be held every Sept. 22, as a way to recognize that we all need to work together for world peace,” Bartley said.

PeaceQuest partners with local organizations to put on events for the entire month.

"Some are just a lot of fun and some are very serious panel discussions,” she said.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. One event includes the Peace Pole Pursuit where participants find 10 of the 25 peace poles, similar to this one, around the greater Lansing area.

Events include:



Peace pole pursuit: Participants find at least 10 of the 25 peace poles around the Lansing area and submit pictures with them.

Create your own peace pallet: Pick from three designs to stencil onto a pallet. Materials can be picked up to work on pallets at home or take the class.

Art challenge: Students from elementary to high school are asked to create art with the theme of "Challenges, Feelings and Takeaways from COVID-19." A monetary prize will be given to the winners in first, second and third place.

Bartley said most of the events are free, but those that do have a cost will be outlined on the website. She said that more events will be added and to check on the schedule on the PeaceQuest website to see the latest updates.

Bartley said the most important thing is bringing the community together to celebrate peace.

“Peace quest is an opportunity to think about how we each as individuals and as a community can work toward building peace in our world," Bartley said.

