Peace of mind for parents: Lansing School District prioritizing safety ahead of the new school year

LANSING, Mich — As students prepare to head back into the classroom, school safety remains a top concern for many parents. In Lansing, the district is taking several steps to ease those worries and ensure a secure learning environment.

Superintendent Ben Shuldiner says efforts this year include more secure vestibules, fencing around schools, and additional surveillance cameras.

Parents like Jelani Still support the changes, as long as schools remain welcoming learning environments and not overly strict or punitive.

These safety improvements aim to give families peace of mind as students return to the classroom for the new school year.

For Jelani Still, a father of Lansing School District students, the back-to-school season is always hectic. From registration forms to supplies, there's a lot to manage—but safety is never far from his mind.

"It’s concerning because administrators and parents don't see everything until things pop off at the school, so we need that deterrent," Still said.

Still’s concern is echoed by many in the community, and the Lansing School District is listening. Over the past few years, the district has ramped up its focus on school safety, implementing new measures to protect students and staff.

One major addition: metal detectors in high schools. The district has also expanded its Public Safety Department.

"What we have actually is our public safety force, which is amazing," said Superintendent Ben Shuldiner. "Within our system, we have our own employees who are public safety officers."

These updates are bringing some peace of mind to parents like Still.

"As long as our students aren't being treated like they’re in prison, they’re being treated like they’re in a learning environment… I'm okay with it," he said.

And the improvements won’t stop there. Shuldiner says the district is doubling down on its efforts for the 2025–2026 school year.

"This year, we’re really looking to double down on how we can make our schools even more safe," he explained. "We're including more schools with secure vestibules, adding fencing around all schools, and installing extra cameras to increase the safety and security of our staff and students."

As the first day of school approaches, these enhancements are helping parents feel more confident about sending their children back to class—knowing that safety is a top priority in Lansing’s schools.

