LANSING, Mich — The misuse of opioids continues to deeply impact communities across the country, and Lansing is no exception. But a new initiative from the City of Lansing is aiming to turn the tide.

Lansing launched the "Pathways to Wellness" campaign to raise awareness about opioid misuse and support community recovery efforts in partnership with local organizations like Wellness InX.

Christian Powell, co-owner of Wellness InX and a person in long-term recovery, emphasized the importance of peer support and continued advocacy despite declining overdose rates.

UM Health Sparrow reported 50 opioid-related deaths in 2024 in Ingham County, highlighting the ongoing severity of the crisis.

The city will receive $120,000 from a national opioid settlement, with a portion of the funds going toward the new campaign to promote healthy lifestyles and community collaboration.

Pathways to Wellness: Lansing targets awareness amidst opioid crisis

The recently launched Pathways to Wellness: A Community United campaign is rallying residents, advocates, and local organizations to support those battling addiction and promote healthier lifestyles.

For Christian Powell, co-owner of Wellness InX in Lansing, the fight against opioid addiction is more than just professional—it’s personal.

“The only way for us to truly be able to help one another is one addict helping another... slowly but surely,”Powell said.

Powell has been in recovery for nearly 11 years and now dedicates his life to helping others find the same path to wellness.

Despite the availability of recovery resources in Lansing, Powell says the journey is far from over.

“We statistically see overdose rates dropping, but the work still needs to be done... there's a lot more to do,” he added.

According to University of Michigan Health-Sparrow, Ingham County reported 50 opioid-related deaths in 2024. These alarming numbers underscore the need for continued and collaborative action.

The Lansing City Council unanimously approved the city's participation in a national opioid settlement agreement. As a result, the city is set to receive a one-time payment of approximately $120,000.

The question now: where will that money go?

According to Delveta Moses, Deputy Director of Lansing’s Human Relations and Community Services Department, part of the funds will support the new Pathways to Wellness campaign.

“Nobody should suffer alone, so we're rallying the community to stand behind people that are suffering with this, and collaboration is key,” Moses explained.

The Pathways to Wellness campaign is a community-wide effort focused on education, outreach, and support. Partnering with organizations like Wellness InX, the initiative aims to build stronger connections among residents and empower those in recovery.

“It's not about us—it's the individuals we're helping,” said Powell. “We want to make sure that when we go back out, we know how to interact with each other and be the best that we possibly can.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with opioid addiction, help is available. Lansing residents can scan the QR code on the campaign materials or visit city resources for more information about support services and community programs.

