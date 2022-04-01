Part shortage closes GM Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant week of Apr. 4

LANSING, Mich. — The General Motors Lansing Grand River Assembly and Stamping Plant has canceled production for the week of April 4 due to a part shortage.

A GM spokesperson stated they are not publicly disclosing the specific part that is driving the downtime for competitive reasons.

According to GM, it has nothing to do with the chip shortage or the war in Ukraine.

Affected employees will be covered through the provisions in their labor contracts. “Represented seniority employees will receive about 75 percent of their compensation through a combination of unemployment and supplemental benefits,” the statement reads.

GM said employees will be notified first if any schedules change.

Production is scheduled to resume on Monday, April 11.

