Parents struggle to find baby formula as shortage continues

LANSING, Mich. — Parents here in mid-Michigan are struggling to find enough baby formula on store shelves because of problems with the supply chain.

The formula shortage has impacted families all over and was brought on in part by the pandemic. Many stores have very little formula and are limiting the amount families can buy.

Parents, desperate to find food for their babies, are searching online and using social media to find formula.

One agency right here in mid-Michigan is offering their help to parents in need.

“If parents want on-going support to get formula more than just once they can join our parenting program. But if they are out of formula or in desperate need for some formula right away we absolutely would do a onetime gift of some formula just to help them until they can get some through another store or somewhere else," said Hannah Miracle, of the Center for Women in Jackson.

If you’d like to connect with The Center for Women in Jackson, we have a link: The Center for Women

