LANSING, Mich — Frustration is growing among Michigan drivers as rising gas prices continue to strain household budgets. At stations across the state, motorists are reacting to sharp increases at the pump, with many calling the situation “outrageous” and unsustainable.

Michigan gas prices have risen, reaching about $3.75 per gallon with noticeable overnight increases.

Drivers are feeling the impact, with weekly fill-ups jumping from around $50 to as much as $75–$80.

Experts say the spike is due to the seasonal switch to summer-blend gas and global factors like Middle East conflict.

There’s no clear timeline for prices to drop, so AAA advises drivers to compare stations and use fuel rewards programs.

WATCH: Pain at the pump: Michigan gas prices spike overnight

Pain at the pump: Michigan gas prices spike overnight

“I get good gas mileage, but it’s still too much,” one driver said, echoing a common sentiment among commuters.

According to Adrienne Woodland of AAA, gas prices in Michigan have been steadily climbing in recent weeks. The current statewide average reached $3.75 per gallon on Tuesday, an increase of 15 cents in just one day.

Woodland notes that these sudden spikes are unusual. “Some of the jumps we’ve seen since the beginning of March, we haven’t seen these types of overnight increases since March of 2022,” she explained.

For drivers like Jose, who commutes daily from Jackson to East Lansing, a roughly 40-mile trip, the impact is immediate and significant. Weekly fill-ups have become noticeably more expensive.

“At first it was about $50,” Jose said. “Now we’re at $75, $80.”

AAA points to several factors behind the rising costs. One key contributor is the seasonal transition from winter-blend gasoline to the more expensive summer blend, which is required for environmental reasons. Woodland says this change alone has contributed to a 14-cent increase week over week.

In addition, global factors are playing a role. Ongoing conflict in the Middle East has added further pressure to oil prices, contributing to a 76-cent increase in Michigan gas prices overall.

As for relief, there’s no clear timeline for when prices might come down. Drivers, meanwhile, are hoping for change and soon.

Until then, AAA recommends that drivers take steps to manage costs, such as comparing prices at different stations—even those outside their immediate neighborhood—and signing up for fuel rewards programs to help offset rising expenses.

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