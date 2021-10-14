Pablo's Mexican restaurant is expanding into Lansing's east side

LANSING, Mich. — Pablo's in Old Town has been a part of the neighborhood for 16 years.

Now the popular Mexican restaurant is opening a new location.

“I have a great deal. They are looking to have a place or store like us and we are looking for an opportunity,” said Pablo Maldonado, owner of Pablo’s Old Town Mexican Restaurant.

Pablo’s sits on Caesar Chavez Avenue near Turner Street.

Erica Murphy, WSYM, 2021 Pablo's is opening a new location

The owner, Pablo Maldonado is opening another location on East Michigan Avenue that he says will be triple the size of the current spot.

This means Maldonado will need more employees.

“I’m planning to have at least 16 to 18 employees to start. I already have a few friends that are willing to work with us," he said.

Maldonado says he’s been looking to open up another location for quite some time.

Back in 2014, he purchased a former Standard Oil Station in REO Town but the pandemic along with climbing repair costs derailed his plans.

“We were working on it, and it was so much labor to do on the building, so much construction and remodeling. It cost a lot of money. After the pandemic, we had to close it down and sell it,” he said.

Maldonado says the new location is opening just in time for Christmas.

Erica Murphy, WSYM, 2021 Pablo's

