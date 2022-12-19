Ozone's Brewhouse hosts final world cup watch party

LANSING, Mich. — The 2022 World Cup has come to an end, but the passion for soccer hasn't stopped. You could feel the excitement at Ozone's Brewhouse before even stepping inside.

"It's just a blast getting all these soccer lovers together to watch this tournament" said Erika Weadock, board member of the Lansing Common FC.

Yesterday, Argentina and France met for the final World Cup game of the tournament in Qatar, and the excitement spread thousands of miles away to the brewhouse.

Local friends, family and passionate soccer fans gathered at the brewhouse to watch the highly-anticipated game. Tensions were high for the game that ended up going over the usual 90 minutes, and despite a difference of opinions, it was apparent everyone enjoyed coming together for the sport they all love.

"It's just a beautiful game that brings everyone together as you can see, and it's a lot of fun, so I'll miss it, but we hope to continue it," said Paul Chatfield.

Ozone's Brewhouse has sponsored World Cup watch parties this whole tournament with the Lansing Common FC, and they both hope that excitement for soccer continues past the World Cup.

