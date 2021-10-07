Owner of Triple E's Eatery had an old UPS truck and a dream

LANSING, Mich. — Eddie Earl Ezell Jones has always loved to cook. He's worked in several restaurants and now he's working for himself in a food truck he built.

When Jones laid eyes on an abandoned UPS truck, flaws and all, he knew it was a sign to start his own business.

"Then one day me and my cousin was sitting down talking and we decided to just go at it. We made plans we we stuck with it," Jones recalled.

He gave the truck a new purpose and a new name, Triple E's Eatery.

"I laugh sometimes when I look at my truck, but then I think back, I'd be like, 'It’s mine,'" he said with a smile on his face.

But his food journey started in a kitchen where his mom played old school music while she made dinner.

"Every day that she cooked, I stood at the stove, five years old, like, 'Mom, can I help?' Even if I got burned, I was still like, 'Mom, I want to help,'" he said.

Jones would watch his mother cook and learn her recipes. Now, when it's time for him to cook, he listens to old school R&B just like she did.

"She always was that mom that told me don't give up," he said, and he never has.

Jones worked in many restaurants and owned one in 2010 called Burt's Family Restaurant. It closed after a year. But he's grateful for where he is now.

His wife, Shannon Jones, couldn't be more proud.

"I think for a minute, it was kind of making him get a little discouraged. But he has a great motivation for this truck," she said.

Triple E's Eatery opened in late August and Jones said all of the food his made fresh. If you're looking for a Philly Cheesesteak or fresh onion rings, this might be the truck for you.

