Over 150 artists gather for the third annual Tattoo City Lansing Convention

The third annual Tattoo City Lansing Convention brought more than 150 tattoo artists from around the world to the Lansing Center over the weekend.

Over 150 global artists attended the third annual Tattoo City Lansing Convention over the weekend.

Attendees explored various tattoo styles and had the opportunity to get inked on-site.

Artists spent hours crafting detailed pieces to compete for top honors like best in show.

WATCH: Artists from around the world attend Tattoo City Lansing Convention

Artists from around the world attend Tattoo City Lansing Convention

The event gave attendees a chance to see different styles and get inked on site. Kodi Klocinski traveled from his shop in Toledo to participate in the convention for the third year.

"It kinda gives people the opportunity to get tattooed by world class artists in one area, so you don’t have to search for an artist. You can come here, get a nice tattoo and be happy with what you got," Klocinski said.

Throughout the weekend, artists worked for hours on detailed pieces, with some competing for top honors in front of judges and crowds. Klocinski said his shop was in the running for the best in show award.

"I’m here to win. Through the last two days with 21 hours of work," Klocinski said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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