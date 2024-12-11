Out with New, In with the Old: Local businesses in our neighborhoods see an increase in vintage item sales

According to local businesses, more customers have been drawn towards vintage items and this holiday season pre loved gifts are bringing in more business to these shops

Elderly Instruments in Old Town is one of the business who has seen an increase in sales due to this "Vintagification" trend

In the attached story, I spoke with Elderly Instrument employees and customers about why they believe this comeback is happening

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It seems that shopper this holiday season are singing a new tune as the new trend is old favorites. I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here at one of the businesses in my neighborhood that has a knack for nostalgia.

"I was looking at this guy here, a tenor ukulele" said Michael Gall, a shopper at Elderly Instruments.

Michael Gall knows his way around an instrument, sometimes.

"I try" Gall jokingly said.

But what brought him into Elderly Instruments in Old Town Lansing, was his son.

WSYM/ Asya Lawrence Elderly Instrument employee and customer



"This will be a Christmas gift for him, a late addition." Gall said.

One of many holiday gifts that staff members at the vintage music store say they have helped our neighbors find.

"Acoustic guitars are always a hot commodity during this season but we've actually been very busy selling a lot of banjos which is kind of crazy" said Benjamin Nielsen, an employee at Elderly Instruments.

WSYM/Asya Lawrence Elderly Instrument's Christmas tree and acoustic guitars



He says theres been a resurgence of shoppers on the hunt for vintage items and when I asked some of our neighbors why they said,

"It's just a nice creative outlet, its something you can focus on that's not video games and its a good outlet for kids and adults" Michael Gall said.

From records to sound systems to of course, guitars. Elderly Instruments business has benefited from shoppers wanting gifts, that have a history.

"Imagining the hands that have been put on a guitar like that, the people who have played them and cherished them and loved them is just really really cool to think about" Nielsen said.

And with holiday purchases like Michael's.

"I'm so indecisive so maybe this red one here" he said

Vintage stores across our neighborhoods are getting a chance to earn money now, from treasures from the past.

