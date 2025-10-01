“Our kids can’t wait”: Michigan educators call out lawmakers on education spending amidst budget negotiations

LANSING, Mich — With handmade signs in hand, parents and educators from across the state gathered on the steps of the Capitol on Tuesday, demanding lawmakers prioritize Michigan’s students as budget negotiations reached a critical point.



As chants of “Our kids can’t wait” echoed through the crowd, the rally underscored growing concern over the future of school funding across the state.

For Laurin Gracy-Parker, back-to-school season usually means shopping for notebooks and markers. This year, it’s about much more.

“I have a 5-year-old kindergartener and an 18-year-old who graduated last year,” she said. But instead of just preparing for the classroom, she’s now focused on whether that classroom will have the funding it needs.

Gracy-Parker traveled from Rochester Hills to Lansing to attend the rally, motivated by what she sees as a statewide issue that affects every child in Michigan.

“This is such an important issue that I think everyone can get behind,” she said. “Even if the kids aren’t my own, I want to help however I can.”

Parents like Gracy-Parker were joined by educators from across Michigan — including districts like East Lansing — who say uncertainty around the state education budget is already impacting planning for the school year.

“It’s been good,” Tali Faris-Hylen, East Lansing School Board member, said. “But there’s this overlying uncertainty of what’s going to happen next.”

That uncertainty has turned into concern. Speakers at the rally warned that some districts are already preparing to scale back services if additional funding isn’t secured.

“There are a lot of school districts already talking about not being able to offer free school lunches,” said Dr. Tonya Whitehead, Michigan PTA President.

As the crowd rallied outside, lawmakers inside continued to debate two competing proposals for the state’s education budget.

Democrats have introduced a plan that mandates funding for key student services, including school safety and free school meals.

Republicans have countered with a plan that increases overall funding but allows districts to decide how those funds are used — whether for meals, safety, or other priorities.

Meanwhile, rally participants emphasized that the parties are not important; the children are what matter.

When asked what message she would give to lawmakers, Gracy-Parker told me

“Really focus on what’s best for kids, don’t just advocate for kids in theory — fund them.”

As the budget deadline nears, parents and educators say they’ll continue raising their voices — not for politics, but for the future of Michigan’s students.

