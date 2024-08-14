Operation Survivor Justice aims to bring sexual assault fugitives back to Michigan

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a new program aimed at bringing sexual assault fugitives to justice

Michigan introduced a first-of-its-kind program aimed at bringing justice to sexual assault survivors in our neighborhoods and across the state.

Operation Survivor Justice is a partnership between Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, state prosecuting attorneys and the U.S. Marshals.

The goal is to extradite more than 800 fugitives back to Michigan who are facing first through fourth degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.

"We'll also include charges of accosting a minor for immoral purposes," Nessel said.

The program will not include new cases and will focus on cold and active cases.

Those include cases involving fugitives who were already charged with physical contact-based sexual offenses. Nessel says those cases are ready for trial with witnesses and victims prepared to testify.

Those include five cases from Eaton County and one case from 1984.

"This a trauma-informed, victim-centered approach," Nessel said. "The desire for the victim to re-engage in this process remains our biggest priority."

The latest state budget set aside $1 million in appropriations for the program according to state Rep. Angela Witwer (D-Delta Township) who's also chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

Nessel says extraditing fugitives using Michigan State Police or a private company can cost thousands of dollars. Branch County Prosecuting Attorney Zach Stempien says it will help deal with tight extradition funds.

"My budget for extradition is $500," Stempien said.

Stempien says the overall goal is to serve justice to survivors.

"When we're finally able to tell them, 'We found them. We're bringing them back,' our victims are very excited about it and they're very relieved that they're finally going to get the opportunity at justice," Stempien said.

