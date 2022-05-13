One week later, Red Bike Delivery's red bike is still missing

LANSING, Mich. — It's red all over, but it's not a newspaper.

Jeremy Hurt 2022 Jeremy Hurt's red bike was stolen at Meijer Capital City Market last Friday

The red electric bike Jeremy Hurt has used for the past year-and-a-half to run his business, Red Bike Delivery, was stolen last Friday from Meijer Capital City Market.

"I was actually making a delivery," Hurt said. "I stopped at Capital City Meijer downtown. It was raining, so I put my bike inside the cart room, assuming that it would be safe in there, and it wasn't."

Hurt said he left his bike alone for just five minutes. When he saw it was gone, he grabbed the manager and they reviewed the security footage.

"He went back 10 minutes, and I wasn't even in the store yet," Hurt said. "That's how quick it happened."

Hurt filed a police report but now almost one week later, the bike is still missing without any leads.

Hurt said he bought the bike brand new last year, and with everything he's put into it, he's out "several thousand dollars."

"I have a back-up bike, but it's not anything I would run the business on, or that I could even," Hurt said. "There's no motor, I'm just peddling and it needs a serious tune-up."

Hurt's friend Therese Wood started a GoFundMe, so he can buy a new electric bike. Of the $4,000 goal, around $1,700 has been raised so far.

