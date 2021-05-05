One killed in Lansing house fire

LANSING, Mich. — A fatal fire broke out in a townhome in the 4100 block of Woodbridge Drive early Wednesday morning.

Lansing police and fire were dispatched to the home on the city's southwest side just before 4 a.m. and found a person who was badly burned outside.

The victim received medical aid but did not survive. Police said in a press release that they still don't know the identity of the victim and that the cause of the fire is unknown.

The fire department was able to extinguish the fire without it spreading to other units.

Anyone with information should contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4500, Detective Sergeant Frazier at (517) 483-4659, Crime stoppers (517) 483-7867, or they can send a message to the Lansing Police Departments Facebook page.

