One dead following house fire on Lansing's west side

LANSING, Mich. — One person is dead following a Friday morning house fire on Lansing's west side.

The Lansing Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 451 McPherson Ave. at 7:53 a.m. Crews found the ranch-style house with heavy flames coming from the front, the department said in a news release. The fire had already burned through part of the roof.

Neighbors said the resident of the house was likely still inside, but, by the time firefighters found someone in the home, the person was already dead.

The victim has not yet been identified.

