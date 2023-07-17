Old Town favorite Arctic Corner celebrates National Ice Cream Day

LANSING, Mich. — The sun was shining and the weather was warm just in time for National Ice Cream Day Sunday, and I stopped at an Old Town favorite to see how they were celebrating.

Located in the heart of Old Town, Arctic Corner has been here in since 1951 and has only had four previous owners.

Sein Benavides is the current one, and he acquired this Lansing staple under one condition.

"We struck a deal, and I was able to take over under the condition, that I keep everything the same and same menu," he explained.

Something that not only was important to the previous owner but the community as well.

"Thank you for keeping everything the same. My wife used to come here when she was a kid, and now, we can pass it down to our little one right here," said Lansing resident Justin. "It wasn't until I started dating my now wife that I started coming to Arctic Corner, and she was telling me stories about how her grandma took her mom here, and now, we take our daughter out here now."

Stories like this one are one of many from the Lansing community.

"There's this feeling of nostalgia. I've met people who used to work here 30, 40 years ago, 70-year-old people who came here when they were kid," Sein said.

Connecting over their love of ice cream and tradition.

