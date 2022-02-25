Old Town Commercial Association holds Annual Chocolate Walk in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — The Old Town Commercial Association is holding its biggest fundraiser of the year, and it's sure to wake up the taste buds of the people who participate.

For nearly 10 years, the Old Town Commercial Association has organized the Chocolate Walk.

Organizers say the event is popular and brings in about $5,000 for the organization.

“You buy a ticket and come to the office. You get a map and a box. We start you off with a chocolate," said Robert Doran-Brockway. "Then we send you out and you collect a chocolate from all the different merchants that are participating."

This year, the Chocolate Walk features 16 businesses in Old Town, but Doran-Brockway says almost all the businesses in the area are running specials to attract customers during the walk.

Local business owners say the event is a great fundraiser for the association but also gives people a chance to visit the shops in the area.

“It gets people more comfortable being outside and it’s a great excuse to try new businesses," said Alexander Dominguez, owner of Loyalty Barbershop. "We’ve only been here for about a month now and getting all this foot traffic is immense help."

The Chocolate Walk continues into Feb. 26.

You can find details about the hours and the participating businesses by clicking here: Chocolate Walk

