OFFICIAL DATA: Lansing Schools graduation rate up

The Lansing School District's graduation rate is now 88.34%, an increase from the 62% from just a few years ago.

The district said the success is because of resources like staff, mentorship, and more.

Watch video above

Soon to be Everett High School graduate. Jesus Gonzalez-Torres, is pretty impressive.

“I recently been awarded salutatorian,” he said.

Jesus and all of the 2025 graduating seniors at Lansing Schools are contributing to the growing graduation rate in the district.

“When I got here in 2021, it was 62 percent, it had never been over 70 percent,” said superintendent Ben Shuldiner.

Shuldiner said from there, the district set a goal to bring the graduation rate to at least 85% by 2027, but the district exceeded that goal - and did it two years early.

“We have an 88.34% graduation rate,” Shuldiner said.

Shuldiner credits the success to school counselors, Principals, teachers, make up credit programs and mentoring.

“UNP, United Mentoring Programs, working with our kids,” Shuldiner said. “Streets 517, is in our schools working with our kids. We have so many community organizations that love our kids and support our kids.”

And because of that, Shuldiner said students like Jesus can go on to do wonderful things after graduation.

“I'm planning on going to University of Michigan,” Jesus said.“I'd like to go into electrical engineering.”

