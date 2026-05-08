"Off and away all day”: Sexton High School students go phone-free with new district policy

LANSING, Mich — Students at Sexton High School spent Thursday adjusting to a new reality: no cell phones during the school day.

Sexton High School kicked off the Lansing School Districts new “Off and Away All Day” policy, requiring students to lock their phones in Yondr pouches during the school day.

Principal Jamie Scott says the policy is designed to reduce classroom distractions and improve student learning and engagement.

Parents and community members largely support the change, though some say the district should allow flexibility for different schools’ needs.

The Lansing School District plans to expand the phone-free policy to all district schools next year.

WATCH: Sexton High School students go phone-free with new “off and away all day” policy

Sexton High School students go phone-free with new “off and away all day” policy

The school officially launched its “Off and Away All Day” initiative, requiring students to lock their phones inside Yondr pouches until dismissal.

Principal Jamie Scott said the change is aimed at reducing distractions and helping students stay focused in class.

Asya Lawrence

“Learning takes place without the phones,” Scott said.

Before the rollout, Scott said staff constantly struggled to keep phones out of students’ hands.

“Well, the phones were consistently out, and we would ask them to put them in these crates,” she explained.

The policy is part of a larger effort by the Lansing School District to address classroom distractions and improve student engagement.

Some parents say they support the change.

“I think it’s a good idea for the kids to get social back with each other and focus on school,” said parent Jasmine Foy. “And I know a lot of them probably cheat, so we want to know who’s really learning and who’s not.”

Former Lansing School District student and current school board candidate Ramiro Garcia also supports the district’s direction but says flexibility will be important as the policy expands.

“We shouldn’t be treating this as a one-size-fits-all,” Garcia said. “What might work at Sexton might not work at Pattengill.”

Asya Lawrence

Despite concerns from some families about communication during emergencies, Scott says parents will still be able to reach their children through school staff and the front office.

“Staff have phones, but also our front office. Just go ahead and continue to call us,” Scott said. “We’re here, and our kids are available to talk with you too.”

The “Off and Away All Day” policy is expected to expand to all Lansing School District schools next school year.

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