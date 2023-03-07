Nurses at Sparrow receive 'Shamrock Shake break' from former MSU, NFL player

LANSING, Mich. — On Monday, March 6, former Michigan State University and NFL running back T.J. Duckett teamed up with the Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan to give nurses and staff at Sparrow Hospital a well-deserved thank you.

"Our house was looking for some partners to help us share about Shamrock Shakes and get them out in the community. We reached out to TJ and his wife Sara and they said ‘yes of course,'" Carolyn Hurst, the executive director of Ronald McDonald Charities of Mid-Michigan, said.

The idea behind giving Shamrock Shakes to nurses at Sparrow came from an experience T.J. and Sara unfortunately faced.

Duckett spoke to a nurse during the Shamrock Shake handouts and said, "our child had two open heart surgeries in the first six months and that was almost a year ago. He’ll be one April 26. He's thriving and doing great. This is to say thank you for what you’ve done for our family and just countless amount of people here and upstairs that are going through some tough times."

Duckett also shared in an interview that he hopes this small deed can act as a way for nurses to get a break from the action, even if it's just for a brief second.

"Kids come in, they celebrate the victory, but here comes another young man or young woman who needs life-saving help. So they nearly don’t have a chance to understand what they do," Duckett said. "They’re just in that fire on the daily, so this is just a chance for us to say thank you, to get a pause, to get a Shamrock Shake break! To just say, you know you actually have made a difference."

While kindness was spread in the hospital, McDonalds locations in our area will keep spreading the love by donating $0.25 to the Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan for every Shamrock Shake bought this season.

