"Not dead yet": The Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center is hoping to get foot traffic back up

The Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center has been located in Downtown Lansing for 59 years hosting classes, showcasing art of Mid- Michigan artists and more

Like many local businesses, foot traffic since the pandemic is limited and costs to run the gallery as increasing

The Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center is hosting a fundraiser called "Not dead yet" in collaboration with Deadtime Stories with the hopes of bringing in $15,000 or more to keep the gallery afloat

In the attached story I spoke with both The Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center and the owner of Deadtime Stories about why this fundraiser is crucial

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Lansing Art Gallery has been in my neighborhood almost 60 years and their getting the word out to the community that they're "not dead yet" ahead of a fundraiser that they say could be make or break for them.

"We were thinking like sometimes people think when you're in your sixties you might retire or you're over that hill but were not!!" said Michelle Carlson, Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center executive director.

For nearly 6 decades... the Lansing Art Gallery and Educational Center has been in this very spot.

"Its home for us and we're really grateful to be here." said Carlson.

And they're trying to keep it that way, the art gallery has been doing its best to make its deep presence in the community known but as of lately…. Foot traffic is down.

"Many of the businesses not just the state are working remote so we've seen a decline" said Carlson.

and costs are up

"Operating costs have risen 10 to 15 percent in the last year..." Carlson continued

Something that many local business owners can relate to.

"You do social media and you try to do fun things to bring people in and things out of your control can derail that and its tough sometimes" said Jenn Carpenter, owner of Deadtime Stories.

To ensure that they make it to their 60 year milestone, the Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center is teaming up with Deadtime Stories for their "Not dead yet" fundraiser.

"We're not dead yet... Dead Time stories they though who better to partner with for that" said Carpenter.

Fridays fundraiser will offer live painting, an exclusive art experience, an art auction and more.. that they hope will bring in enough donations to keep this gallery up and running

"All of the art in here is unique and beautiful and we have some much talent that we showcase in the community that we want to keep sharing that" Carlson said.

